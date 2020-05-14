"In memoria dell’amato Antonio Di Domenica"

Ciao Antonio. Sorridesti, per insegnare agli altri a sorridere alla vita. Con la tua generosità hai posto una pietra fondante per il nostro futuro.

In memoria dell’amato dott. Antonio Di Domenica, con il cuore stretto ai cuori dei suoi cari.

Gissi, 14 maggio 2020

Walter e Cesare Di Martino

Noon descends, and after noon

Autumn's evening meets me soon,

Leading the infantine moon,

And that one star, which to her

Almost seems to minister

Half the crimson light she brings

From the sunset's radiant springs:

And the soft dreams of the morn

(Which like winged winds had borne

To that silent isle, which lies

Mid remember'd agonies,

The frail bark of this lone being)

Pass, to other sufferers fleeing,

And its ancient pilot, Pain,

Sits beside the helm again.

Other flowering isles must be

In the sea of Life and Agony:

Other spirits float and flee

O'er that gulf: even now, perhaps,

On some rock the wild wave wraps,

With folded wings they waiting sit

For my bark, to pilot it

To some calm and blooming cove,

Where for me, and those I love,

May a windless bower be built,

Far from passion, pain and guilt,

In a dell mid lawny hills,

Which the wild sea-murmur fills,

And soft sunshine, and the sound

Of old forests echoing round,

And the light and smell divine

Of all flowers that breathe and shine:

We may live so happy there,

That the Spirits of the Air,

Envying us, may even entice

To our healing paradise

The polluting multitude;

But their rage would be subdu'd

By that clime divine and calm,

And the winds whose wings rain balm

On the uplifted soul, and leaves

Under which the bright sea heaves;

While each breathless interval

In their whisperings musical

The inspired soul supplies

With its own deep melodies,

And the love which heals all strife

Circling, like the breath of life,

All things in that sweet abode

With its own mild brotherhood:

They, not it, would change; and soon

Every sprite beneath the moon

Would repent its envy vain,

And the earth grow young again

(Shelley, Versi scritti tra i Colli Euganei)