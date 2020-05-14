 "In memoria dell’amato Antonio Di Domenica" - Il pensiero degli amici
A A A


 
 
 

Viaggia nel tempo, scopri

com’era Zonalocale il


14 maggio 2020
Clicca per leggere direttamente questa edizione al prossimo accesso
Rimuovi questa edizione come predefinita

Infografiche Covid-19

bar_chartAbruzzo

bar_chartComuni

Ultime notizie:
Segui Zonalocale suSegui Zonalocale

Gissi   Attualità 14/05

"In memoria dell’amato Antonio Di Domenica"

Il pensiero degli amici

Ciao Antonio. Sorridesti, per insegnare agli altri a sorridere alla vita. Con la tua generosità hai posto una pietra fondante per il nostro futuro.
In memoria dell’amato dott. Antonio Di Domenica, con il cuore stretto ai cuori dei suoi cari.

Gissi, 14 maggio 2020
Walter e Cesare Di Martino

Noon descends, and after noon 
Autumn's evening meets me soon, 
Leading the infantine moon, 
And that one star, which to her 
Almost seems to minister 
Half the crimson light she brings 
From the sunset's radiant springs: 
And the soft dreams of the morn 
(Which like winged winds had borne 
To that silent isle, which lies 
Mid remember'd agonies, 
The frail bark of this lone being) 
Pass, to other sufferers fleeing, 
And its ancient pilot, Pain, 
Sits beside the helm again.  

Other flowering isles must be 
In the sea of Life and Agony: 
Other spirits float and flee 
O'er that gulf: even now, perhaps, 
On some rock the wild wave wraps, 
With folded wings they waiting sit 
For my bark, to pilot it 
To some calm and blooming cove, 
Where for me, and those I love, 
May a windless bower be built, 
Far from passion, pain and guilt, 
In a dell mid lawny hills, 
Which the wild sea-murmur fills, 
And soft sunshine, and the sound 
Of old forests echoing round, 
And the light and smell divine 
Of all flowers that breathe and shine: 
We may live so happy there, 
That the Spirits of the Air, 
Envying us, may even entice 
To our healing paradise 
The polluting multitude; 
But their rage would be subdu'd 
By that clime divine and calm, 
And the winds whose wings rain balm 
On the uplifted soul, and leaves 
Under which the bright sea heaves; 
While each breathless interval 
In their whisperings musical 
The inspired soul supplies 
With its own deep melodies, 
And the love which heals all strife 
Circling, like the breath of life, 
All things in that sweet abode 
With its own mild brotherhood: 
They, not it, would change; and soon 
Every sprite beneath the moon 
Would repent its envy vain, 
And the earth grow young again

(Shelley, Versi scritti tra i Colli Euganei)

Per l'informazione libera. Sostieni Zonalocale

Anche in questo periodo di emergenza sanitaria, continuiamo a lavorare con passione e coscienza. Lo facciamo garantendo gratuitamente notizie di pubblica utilità a un numero sempre crescente di utenti.

Un lavoro che richiede tempo nel reperire le informazioni, impegno nel raccontare con equilibrio i fatti e attenzione nel verificare le notizie distinguendole dalle fake news che circolano incontrollate.

Un impegno che ha un costo notevole anche in una fase in cui l'economia è in sofferenza. Se pensi che i contenuti che offriamo a tutti siano un utile servizio, puoi diventare nostro sostenitore.


Scegli il contributo e prosegui sulla piattaforma sicura PayPal:

Commenti




 

 

Annunci di Lavoro

Tutti gli annunci [+]
 
Tutti gli articoli
Tutte le foto
Tutti i video
 
 

Auguri

Tutti gli auguri

Necrologi

    Tutti i necrologi

    Chiudi
    Chiudi