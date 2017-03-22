This year, as the previous years, our school “Istituto Superiore Pantini-Pudente” held Cambridge English courses for levels PET, FIRST, CAE (C1) and CPE (C2).

These courses were aimed at gaining the certificates based on the CEFR (The Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, which is an international standard for describing language ability). The teacher who held the above mentioned courses is Vincent Ricca, a British native teacher and also interpreter and translator.

The students were very committed to the courses and their sensation were extremely positive. Not only for the high level of teaching but also for the loving environment that the students and the teacher brought in the class.

Obtaining these certificates is very important not only for self-knowledge but also to find many job possibilities and to be accepted in Universities in Italy and abroad.

In conclusion, the school aims to have more students in the next years and these courses are becoming an essential aspect of the school’s training plan.

Greta Del Gesso

Emanuela Scafuri